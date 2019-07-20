Arya Stark Actor Maisie Williams May Do Game of Thrones Spin-off But Has This Condition

Maisie Williams, who portrays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, gained massive popularity during the filming of the eight season long saga that concluded in May 2019. Naturally, she is one of the most anticipated characters to have a spin-off or a sequel to their name, considering the fact that she leaves Westeros to discover what exactly lies beyond the seven kingdoms at the end of the HBO series.

Maisie was present at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con 2019 gathering, where she was part of a panel on Game of Thrones. Other members, who appeared alongside Maisie, included Liam Cunningham, Jacob Anderson, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Conleth Hill. The actors answered lingering questions about the series, while also discussing what is next in store for the audiences.

Here, Maisie also revealed one thing that would convince her to take part in any Game Of Thrones spin-off. Maisie apparently has problem with the costumes of the series and would eagerly participate in spin-offs if her costumes are easier to get into.

She said (via metro.co.uk), "If they invent zips and don’t have leather costumes that are laced up, that would be cool."

To this Liam (Davos Seaworth) questioned, "That’s all you would need?" "Yeah," Maisie replied simply.

Currently, a Game of Thrones prequel is under production. The prequel is written by Jane Goldman and George RR Martin. Naomi Watts of King Kong fame stars in the prequel alongside Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough. The show will also feature Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While HBO has not yet confirmed an official title for the series, Martin said last year that it would be called The Long Night, which was also the title of the third episode of GoT's final season.

Read: Revealed! Game of Thrones Prequel Will Have Starks, 100 Westeros Kingdoms and More

Follow @News18Movies for more