Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Arya Stark Actor Maisie Williams May Do Game of Thrones Spin-off But Has This Condition

Maisie Williams answered fan questions related to 'Game of Thrones' while appearing at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con 2019 in California.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arya Stark Actor Maisie Williams May Do Game of Thrones Spin-off But Has This Condition
Image of Maisie Williams, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Maisie Williams, who portrays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, gained massive popularity during the filming of the eight season long saga that concluded in May 2019. Naturally, she is one of the most anticipated characters to have a spin-off or a sequel to their name, considering the fact that she leaves Westeros to discover what exactly lies beyond the seven kingdoms at the end of the HBO series.

Maisie was present at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con 2019 gathering, where she was part of a panel on Game of Thrones. Other members, who appeared alongside Maisie, included Liam Cunningham, Jacob Anderson, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Conleth Hill. The actors answered lingering questions about the series, while also discussing what is next in store for the audiences.

Here, Maisie also revealed one thing that would convince her to take part in any Game Of Thrones spin-off. Maisie apparently has problem with the costumes of the series and would eagerly participate in spin-offs if her costumes are easier to get into.

She said (via metro.co.uk), "If they invent zips and don’t have leather costumes that are laced up, that would be cool."

To this Liam (Davos Seaworth) questioned, "That’s all you would need?" "Yeah," Maisie replied simply.

Currently, a Game of Thrones prequel is under production. The prequel is written by Jane Goldman and George RR Martin. Naomi Watts of King Kong fame stars in the prequel alongside Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough. The show will also feature Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While HBO has not yet confirmed an official title for the series, Martin said last year that it would be called The Long Night, which was also the title of the third episode of GoT's final season.

Read: Revealed! Game of Thrones Prequel Will Have Starks, 100 Westeros Kingdoms and More

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram