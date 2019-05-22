English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' reports suggest that Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik could be headed for a divorce and we chat with Milind Soman and his views on fitness.
Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' reports suggest that Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik could be headed for a divorce and we chat with Milind Soman and his views on fitness.
In the finale of Game of Thrones, which premiered earlier this week, while the surviving characters are busy deciding the lands and kingdoms they'll rule, Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, makes up her mind to not get settled at one place. Arya, the maverick assassin, has chosen to explore what's beyond Westeros.
Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from Bharat ruffled the feathers of a few people associated with the film. And, Salman Khan, the lead star in Ali Abbas Zafar's period drama, was one of them. Salman, in his latest interview, the Dabangg actor has once again seemingly taken a jibe at Priyanka, saying, if she hadn't left Bharat "how could we have brought Katrina on board?"
News from Cannes Film Festival is that Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which premiered on Tuesday in the competitive category, has opened to rave reviews. Sony Pictures also unveiled the official trailer of the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles.
The Game of Thrones saga finally came to an end with the sixth episode of the eighth season. While the final season received mixed reviews, fans were quite satisfied with Arya Stark's character arc. In the finale, when the surviving characters are busy deciding the lands and kingdoms they'll rule, Arya makes up her mind to not get settled at a place.
Director Ali Abbas Zafar has maintained that Priyanka Chopra was the first choice to play Salman Khan's leading lady in Bharat. Ali went on to talk about it several times since Priyanka decided to step away from the film. And, while he chose to be courteous in his words, Salman didn't leave a single opportunity to pass sly comments at the actress, which was later replaced by Katrina Kaif in the movie.
As Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered at Cannes 2019, the official trailer of the film was released by Sony Pictures. The auteur's ninth film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles, features all the guts, guns and glory one expects from a Tarantino film, and then some drama.
Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are headed for a split after eight years of marriage. Imran and Avantika dated for 8-long years before tying the knot in 2011 and also share a 5-year-old daughter named Imara.
Milind Soman has redefined fitness for a whole generation. Beginning as a model, occasionally acting in films and now as a fitness ambassador – Milind has been in the public eye for 30 years now. But he says none of it was planned, he actually went against his nature to make a career in showbiz.
