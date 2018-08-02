GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arya Stark from Game of Thrones Launches her Own App to Revamp Social Media

Massie Williams playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones is all set to 'revolutionise' social media with her new social app Daisie.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
Undoubtedly one of the most loved characters on Game of Thrones is Arya Stark played by Massie Williams. The strong-headed Arya is all set to 'revolutionise' social media with her new social app Daisie.

Occupying the post of chief innovation officer, Williams is a cofounder along with 21-year-old producer Dom Santry, who will be the company's CEO. She and Santry also founded her film production company Daisy Chain Productions.

As per reports, last month Williams was in San Francisco in conversation with investors about the app and she has already got funding from undisclosed venture capital firms.

In a statement Williams said that the aim of Daisie is to fight a "who-you-know" culture in creative industries by bridging people together and hosting interviews with big name actors, musicians, and designers.

She further added "Previous to Daisie, success in the creative industries was wholly dependent on luck and 'ins' to the industry. Daisie introduces a new way into the creative world; through connections made organically and the natural development of your skills, propelling individuals to the next level".

However it is not disclosed how the app will function and how it will help people connect with the who's who of the entertainment industry, but it is said to have a live Q&A sessions with industry leaders called "Question Times." When the app is up fans can see a recorded Question Time with Williams already.

It also came up that the company is in talks with celebs like singer Ed Sheeran and fashion designer Virgil Abloh for collaborations.

