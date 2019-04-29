Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter

Warning: Article contains spoilers about Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
Image: Twitter
If you haven't watched the latest episode of Game of Thrones, now would be a good time to turn away from here, because this article is about a Stark and full of spoilers - the most epic one so far. As soon as Season 8's third episode was fully unleashed upon GoT fankind, Twitter united to pay tribute to the best Stark there is - Arya.

We all knew that this one's a survivor, a fighter, with a never say die attitude. Right from season 1, she'd been telling the God of Death, "Not today." The same spirit has brought Arya a long way, and 7 seasons later, she is the one who can stare at death right in the eye and stab him in the heart.

Major characters fret and fight about the long night and its dreadful king, but it takes one smart Stark to end it all. She might have been a kid bystander when her father's head was chopped off, but she is not letting her younger brother meet the same fate. For that, she deserves all the trends on Twitter, and more.
















Fans are also theorising that the Lord of Light kept bringing back Beric Dondarrion because his role was to save Arya (played by Maisie Williams) at the Battle of Winterfell. Melisandre corroborates it, when she says Beric's purpose is served.




Some fans even implied that the episode one-ups Marvel's epic battle in Avengers: Endgame, released this weekend.




Now that Arya has accomplished the most important task an entire army of Unsullied, Dothraki and Northerners alongwith dragons were trying to do, she can finally concentrate on her list.







