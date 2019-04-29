Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
Warning: Article contains spoilers about Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3.
We all knew that this one's a survivor, a fighter, with a never say die attitude. Right from season 1, she'd been telling the God of Death, "Not today." The same spirit has brought Arya a long way, and 7 seasons later, she is the one who can stare at death right in the eye and stab him in the heart.
Major characters fret and fight about the long night and its dreadful king, but it takes one smart Stark to end it all. She might have been a kid bystander when her father's head was chopped off, but she is not letting her younger brother meet the same fate. For that, she deserves all the trends on Twitter, and more.
BATTLE OF WINTERFELL PLAYER RATINGS:— Oba of Kaduna (@ObaofKaduna) April 29, 2019
Lyanna - 9/10
Theon - 9.5/10
Brienne - 8/10
Tormund - 8/10
Jamie - 6/10
Podrick - 7/10
Jorah - 9.5/10
Sam - 6.5/10
Greyworm - 8.5/10
Clegane - 6/10
Beric - 7/10
Dany - 4.5/10
Jon - 5/10
Melisandre - 9/10
Arya - 1000/10 (Man of the Match) pic.twitter.com/GoFWXWxdH8
Arya walking back to the gates of Winterfell after defeating the Knight King #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/elnK4sILxg— (@Lolxaloxca) April 29, 2019
Me talking about Arya Stark #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fsgwczIteN— Sissy Lee Thompson (@thatotherjesus) April 29, 2019
Jamie: I'm the King Slayer...— Harry Obasogie (@ObasogieHarry) April 29, 2019
Arya: really? Hold my Beer.. #BattleOfWinterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HJjiUegaMW
Arya after telling the Night King to eff off #GameOfThrones#BattleOfWinterfell— skye • arya for the throne (@bangtanism89) April 29, 2019
[@BTS_TWT BTS #BBMAsTopSocial] pic.twitter.com/RuN45ju2uT
Fans are also theorising that the Lord of Light kept bringing back Beric Dondarrion because his role was to save Arya (played by Maisie Williams) at the Battle of Winterfell. Melisandre corroborates it, when she says Beric's purpose is served.
THE LORD OF LIGHT KEPT BRINGING BACK BERIC DONDARRION BECAUSE HIS ROLE WAS TO SAVE ARYA — THE GIRL WHO WOULD DELIVER THE FINAL BLOW.— مُهنـــد بن عبـْـد العـزيز (@mohand1418) April 29, 2019
MELISANDRE KNEW IT. BRAN KNEW IT. BERIC KNEW IT. RIP TO A REAL ONE.#GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/rlmDGV1jJ8
Some fans even implied that the episode one-ups Marvel's epic battle in Avengers: Endgame, released this weekend.
EVERYONE: Good luck topping Marvel this weekend, HBO...— Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) April 29, 2019
HBO: ARYA NOT ENTERTAINED?! pic.twitter.com/6M3aS3DXbA
Now that Arya has accomplished the most important task an entire army of Unsullied, Dothraki and Northerners alongwith dragons were trying to do, she can finally concentrate on her list.
Arya when she realizes all she has left to do is fight Cerseipic.twitter.com/2X8ByqZHAm— Petar Nastoski (@petarnastoski) April 29, 2019
Red woman helped Arya Stark redefine her list#BattleOfWinterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wt7QgTegGh— Tiquet Wan (@TiquetWan) April 29, 2019
