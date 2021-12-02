Yahoo today announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, a collection of the year’s top personalities, newsmakers, and events, based on users’ daily search habits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reclaimed the title of India’s Most Searched Personality, a position he has held consistently since 2017 (with a brief slip last year, when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took the top spot.) Cricketer Virat Kohli, who had a chequered year with highs and lows came in at No. 2, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rounded off the top 3 on the back of a decisive win in the state assembly election.

Fans grieved the sudden loss of popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla, placing him at No. 4. This year’s list had a notable new entrant, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who came in at No. 7 on the Most Searched Personality list, with massive interest online following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October.

Most Searched Male Celebrities: Sidharth Shukla at No. 1

Two young, much-loved actors who passed away in 2021 — Sidharth Shukla and Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar — had their fans flocking online for answers. Sidharth Shukla was India’s most searched male celebrity in 2021, while Puneeth Rajkumar came in at No. 4 on the Most searched list of male celebrities. Stars Salman Khan and Allu Arjun took the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively. At No. 5 was thespian Dilip Kumar who passed away at age 98, with fans paying a final tribute to him online.

Most Searched Female Celebrities: Kareena Kapoor Khan tops list

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son and turned author with The Pregnancy Bible, was India’s top searched female celebrity of 2021. Katrina Kaif came in at No. 2, on the back of Sooryavanshi’s success and personal news that fueled fan interest online. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (No. 3), Alia Bhatt (No. 4) and Deepika Padukone (No.5) were among India’s most searched female celebrities. This year’s list had a new entrant at No. 10 in Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in the news for both professional and personal reasons. She who won critical acclaim for her role in The Family Man 2, recently announced her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.