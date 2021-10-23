Aryan Khan-Ananya Panday Drugs Case: Rakhi Sawant Seeks 'Forgiveness From NCB For Kids'

After Aryan Khan‘s bail plea getting rejected for the fourth time, and Ananya Panday getting a summon from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bollywood actress Rakhi Swant has taken to social media to seek ‘forgiveness’ from NCB for ‘kids’. In the video shared by her on Instagram, she takes a dig at the agency in her signature style as she asks them what they are up to. She says that NCB is ‘bursting crackers way before Diwali’. She then asks them to take pity on them as they are just ‘kids’ who are working hard in their lives.

She then asked the agency to focus on others and catch them instead and ended by saying, ‘Baccho pe rehem karo’. Take a look at her video:

Meanwhile, Ananya has been again called by the NCB on Monday. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office earlier. NCB Deputy Director General Ashok Mutha Jain told media persons that Ananya Panday has been called again on Monday to take the ongoing process further.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Ananya was ‘cooperating’ in the case. “Ananya Panday is cooperating with the NCB. She is answering all the questions posed to her," NCB sources said. The NCB is probing whether Ananya Pandey arranged drugs for Aryan, sources in the NCB had earlier told CNN-News18. Ananya’s name had cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said.

Aryan Khan, on the other hand, has moved the Bombay HC for bail and his plea will be heard on October 26. However, NCB sources told CNN-News18 that the Narcotics Control Bureau will oppose the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case.

