Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan to Skip Marriage Anniversary Celebrations Amid Son's Arrest?

Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in custody for over three weeks now after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship which was raided for a illegal substances by the authorities on Oct 2. Read More
Ananya Panday was summoned reportedly on the basis of two-year-old WhatsApp chats found on the phone of Aryan Khan. She is set to appear for questioning for a third time on Monday.
As Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan mark another wedding anniversary, we muse over the most epic love story that is meant to be eternal.
Read: Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan’s 30th Anniversary: A Look At The Perfect Love Story
Amid allegations of corruption, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will address a press conference on Monday. Chances are he will also speak on the future course of action in Aryan Khan case.
Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest, Shah Rukh Khan’s new Diwali ad supporting small businesses is viral on social media.
Ananya Panday was served an NCB summon in a drugs case on Thursday, following which she re-worked her shoot schedule in the coming days. She is set to appear for questioning for the third time on Monday.
Despite the brouhaha over Ananya Panday’s grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), official sources have hinted that there is apparently no evidence of any ‘drug-related exchanges’ in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The sources reluctantly divulged that there are ‘no traces or references’ of any Marijuana (Ganja) or weed-related chat in the two star-kids’ WhatsApp communication being scanned in-depth by the NCB.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan and other accused in the drugs on cruise case when the matter comes up for hearing on Oct 26. The accused were held by agency officials on Oct 2.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is scrutinizing the financial transactions of all the arrested accused including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drugs seizure case. It is also reported that the agency would oppose the bail plea of Aryan before the Bombay High Court, scheduled for hearing on Oct 26. The NCB has so far arrested 20 persons after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and allegedly seizing narcotic drugs.
Annaya Panday was summoned on Thursday by the NCB followed by her questioning on that day and Friday. She was called in on Monday as well at 11 am, but she has been late yet again despite warnings by the officials earlier.
Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, who was summoned at the NCB office on Monday, is yet to arrive for her questioning. She was summoned at 11 am. She has been late for the third time. Last time, the NCB had informed her that the delay won’t be tolerated.
The mood at Mannat has been somber since Aryan’s arrest in drugs case. Chances are there will be no celebrations even as Gauri and Shah Rukh complete 30 years of marriage on Oct 25.
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s 30th marriage anniversary is on Oct 25. Unfortunately, their eldest son Aryan is in jail over arrest in a drugs case and won’t be around at home.
Has Gauri Khan left Mannat to meet Aryan Khan in prison? Earlier, on Oct 21, Shah Rukh had met Aryan for 15 minutes as per protocols.
The biggest question hounding fans and celebs is if Aryan Khan will be granted bail in drugs case tomorrow or not. The case is getting murkier by the day with new angles coming up with each passing hour. The son of Shah Rukh Khan is held up in Arthur Road prison since over three weeks now.
After Aryan Khan missed his mother’s birthday and the festive occasion of Dussehra due to arrest in drugs case, he will be missing out on his parents marriage anniversary on Monday as well. He is currently in Arthur Road Jail.
Aryan Khan will unfortunately be in prison on the occasion of his parents’ 30th marriage anniversary on Oct 25. Earlier, during Dussehra and mom Gauri Khan’s birthday, he was in jail too.
As per report, Gauri Khan was spotted leaving her residence Mannat on Monday. Ahead of son Aryan’s bail hearing in High Court, she may meet him in Arthur Road Jail. She has not seen her son since his arrest on Oct 3 in drugs-on-cruise case.
Aryan Khan has been spending time reading books from the jail library. For some days now, Aryan has been reading a book written on Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Earlier, Aryan had read a book called The Lion’s Gate, as per report.
As per the jail administration, if a prisoner wants, he can get a book of his choice from his relatives, but only religious books are allowed. Apart from this, if a prisoner leaves a book while leaving the jail, then it is also included in the library.
Reports have been claiming that Aryan was counseled by the NCB during prison hold up. He showed remorse and promised to set on the right path, as per news media.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has also been summoned by the NCB twice for questioning till now. A third round of grilling will follow on Monday. Some alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan led to Ananya’s summon in the case. While the Khan-Panday families are close to each other, Ananya is friends with Aryan and his sister Suhana too. Their pictures were viral on social media in the past week when NCB official visited her residence to serve her official summon to appear before the NCB for questioning.
Besides Aryan, the NCB has so far nabbed 19 other persons as the cruise ship progresses at a quick pace, and more arrests are not ruled out.
