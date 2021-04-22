Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan Get Clicked at Airport As They Head to New York, See Pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday (April 21). The mother-son duo was flying to New York where Suhana Khan is currently pursuing her higher studies. For her airport look, Gauri Khan opted for a black printed outfit which she paired with a blazer. She was seen carrying a stylish bag. Aryan Khan wore a black t-shirt and trousers. He completed his look with a blue denim jacket.

Meanwhile, Suhana spent the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family in Mumbai and then flew to Dubai with them for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In January, she returned to New York. She studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to be an actor. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. While Aryan wants to be a filmmaker.

