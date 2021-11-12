Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha Appear Before NCB to Mark Their Weekly Presence

Aryan Khan and model Munmun Dhamecha marked their presence at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday. As per their bail condition, they have to appear before the agency on Friday each week between 11 am and 2 pm. Aryan and Munmun were snapped outside the NCB office on Friday, going in and out.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The NCB had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

Aryan was granted bail by the high court on October 28. However, he could not be released from the prison till October 30 as as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time. Last Friday, the high court had made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

(With PTI inputs)

