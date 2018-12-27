English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are 'Zooming into 2019' Together in a Stunning Red Car, See Post
2019 is just days away and B-town is all set to welcome the new year.
Image courtesy: Instagram
2019 is days away and B-town is all set to welcome the New Year. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are zooming their way into 2019 together in a stunning red car.
On Thursday, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of her kids. "Zooming into 2019 at #GauriKhanDesigns. Seatbelts on please," she captioned the picture.
In another picture, the siblings are accompanied by their youngest brother AbRam. While mischevious AbRam tries to escape the frame with a pizza in his hand, Aryan stares right into the camera. He must have reminded many of his father in the photo.
Take a look at the pictures:
While many have been speculating that Shah Rukh Khan's kids are ready for films and will make it big in the industry, the actor has a different take on it.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh told that his daughter Suhana has an inclination towards being an actor but to our dismay, Aaryan Khan doesn’t want to act, instead, he plans to take his career forward in direction.
Talking about Aryan's career choice he said, "Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US." He also mentioned about his youngest son AbRam, "AbRam I don’t know, he’s good-looking enough to be a rock star," said Shah Rukh.
In the meantime, Suhana who plans to be an actor will soon start prepping for acting in the mainstream cinema. "Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting." the publication quoted Shah Rukh.
