Aryan Khan And Suhana Khan Fill Shah Rukh Khan's Shoes At Pre IPL Auction 2022 Briefing, Pics Go Viral

Pictures of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attending the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing have now gone viral. The star kids, filling in for their superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, are representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the event. The team is co-owned by SRK and his actor-friend Juhi Chawla.

In the pictures that surfaced from the event, Aryan and Suhana are seen seated with other managerial members of KKR. Aryan was seen a white T-shirt under a shirt while he covered his face with a mask. Suhana was seen dressed similarly to her brother and wore a mask with the KKR logo on it. Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta was also seated on the table with the Khan siblings.

In one picture, they were seen paying attention to the briefing while in another, Aryan was seen talking to a fellow KKR managerial member. The picture was shared by IPL’s official Twitter handle.

Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together for the first time since Aryan’s drug case. Last October, Aryan was arrested in connection with a drug bust on a cruise bound to Goa. The case shook the country. Shah Rukh’s son spent almost one month in judicial custody before he was released on bail. He was asked to mark his attendance at the NCB office every Friday. However, he was granted relief from the bail clause soon after.

Suhana too has recently moved back to Mumbai. She had moved to New York for a brief period to pursue her higher education. The 21-year-old aspiring actress was seen outside director Zoya Akhtar’s office recently, hinting at her Bollywood debut.

While this is the first time that Suhana was seen at the IPL auction, Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well. He was seen joining Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta at the event. Aryan and Jhanvi had represented their parents at the event. At the time, a proud Juhi had shared a picture of the two on Twitter and wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .."

