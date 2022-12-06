Aryan Khan Announces Directorial Debut Under Shah Rukh Khan's Production House, Pens First Script

It’s official! Aryan Khan is done writing his debut script and is ready to direct it. Shah Rukh Khan’s older son took to Instagram and confirmed the news with a picture of a bound script that was placed next to a clapboard with the Red Chillies Production name on it. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action," he wrote. Bilal Siddiqi, who is rumoured to be co-writing the project with Aryan, was among the first ones to comment.

“Series abhi Baaki hai mere dost ✍️ ," he commented. Gauri Khan also expressed her excitement over the project. “Can’t wait to watch ," she wrote. Shanaya Kapoor also turned cheerleader. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Wooooo✨✨!!!"

Several fans also cheered him on. We are also equally excited!

Previously, ETimes reported that the project is a series and multiple actors have reportedly given auditions for the series. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," a source told the publication.

The publication further reported that writer Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote the Netflix show Bard of Blood, produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment is working on the project with Aryan. According to reports, Jersey actor Prit Kamani might be a part of this show.

It was also reported that Aryan got acting offers from Karan Johar but the star kid refused to pursue it. Shah Rukh had been vocal about Aryan’s disinterest in acting and his inclination towards direction for a while now. However, Karan had envisioned him as an actor and even offered him a role.

“It started as a very serious offer. When Karan offered to launch Aryan, and Aryan said no, Karan thought, ‘Bachcha hai, ghar ki baat hai, aa jayega line pe (he’s a kid, it’s a family matter, he’ll come around).’ But then Aryan kept saying no again and again," Bollywood Hungama quoted its source as saying. The report further states that after Aryan’s family realised he is seriously not interested in acting, they stopped suggesting it.

