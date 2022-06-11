Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and his family faced one of their toughest times as his son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug case. A Special Investigation Team was formed to independently probe the charges against him pressed by NCB’s zonal directorate, headed by Sameer Wankhede. It was alleged that the star kid had been in possession of illicit drugs and was arrested from the Cordelia cruise on October 2. However, all charges against him were cleared due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Now, Sanjay Singh, NCB’s deputy director-general, who headed the SIT, in a conversation with India Today Magazine for their Cover Story ‘Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case’, revealed the conversation he had with Aryan. Singh confessed that he did not expect the kind of ‘soul-searching queries Aryan Khan would make,’ according to the publication. He revealed that after he made Aryan comfortable by telling him that he has come with an ‘open mind’, the star kid said, “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?”

Singh also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was heartbroken when he met him and shared that Aryan was not sleeping well. According to Singh, SRK also told him that he had to go to Aryan’s bedroom to keep him company through the night. “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day,” a teary-eyed Shah Rukh Khan reportedly told Singh.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18, Sanjay Singh pointed out several irregularities in the initial investigation like informers being made witnesses, mobile phones not being seized in accordance with the law, no medical examination to prove consumption and the use of WhatsApp chats as primary evidence.

