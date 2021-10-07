Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan Extends Support to Shah Rukh Khan's Son; Fans Say 'We Are With You'

Live now
Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: As Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s NCB custody ends today, the Bollywood superstar’s colleagues, friends from the film industry and fans from across the country have united in their support for SRK and his family. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case on October 3. Read More
Shah Rukh Khan’s body double, Prashant Walde, has come to the rescue of the actor recently. Following the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, SRK has cancelled all his shooting schedules for time being. Read more.
Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of Aaryan Khan and penned a long note advising him to keep his calm. Read more.
As the first-born of one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, Aryan Khan has always been at the center of immense curiosity as a high-profile star kid since he was born in 1997. The paparazzi culture wasn’t as maddening back then, which only made the suspense and interest in SRK and Gauri’s children grow stronger. Many expected Aryan to follow in his famous father’s footsteps and walk into Bollywood, but Aryan is yet to make his acting debut; SRK on occasions has mentioned he is more interested in a behind-the-camera job than try and match his father’s stardom onscreen. Click here to know more about Aryan Khan.
A few weeks back, film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan had shared an adorable picture of her sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. In the photo, AbRam is sitting in Aryan’s lap as they play together on a tablet. Shah Rukh Khan was quick to drop a witty comment on the picture. He wrote, “Games are the new ‘bonding’ force… brothers who play together I guess stay together.”
Hours after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, the actor’s close friend from the industry, Salman Khan visited him at his residence. Paparazzi stationed outside Shah Rukh’s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, photographed Salman entering the house in his car. Read the full story here.
Aryan Khan gets clicked leaving the Narcotics Control Bureau office for court as his NCB custody ends today.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case. Mehta tweeted it was “painful” when people arrive at judgements on children, adding that he stands with Shah Rukh during the difficult time. Read the full story here.
Sussanne Khan extended her support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan after his detention, and subsequent, arrest in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on October 3. Aryan Khan was “at the wrong place at the wrong time”, the interior designer said on Tuesday, reacting strongly to a journalist’s post. Sussanne Khan, who is a close family friend of the Khans, wrote, “It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shah Rukh.” Read the full story here.
Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB, an old video of him helping out a poor kid has emerged on social media. In the video, Aryan is seen exiting a restaurant with Malaika Arora and his friends. When a girl approaches him with a child in one arm, Aryan responds to her with some kind words. Read the full story here.
Fans are showing solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan by changing their Twitter DPs to a poster that reads ‘We are with you Aryan Khan’. Read the full story here.
Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son. The 23-year-old is currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody following his detention, and subsequent, arrest on October 3. Hrithik posted a picture of Aryan on his Instagram handle alongside a long note, advising him to ‘keep calm’ and ‘own everything you experience.’ Read the full story here.
Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.
Before this Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home to show their support. Paparazzi stationed outside Shah Rukh’s sea-facing bungalow photographed Salman and Alvira entering Mannat in their cars. Alvira’s visit to SRK’s residence came hours after Salman met with Shah Rukh and his family. Salman was photographed visiting Shah Rukh on Sunday night. The actor, who lives close to Mannat, was among the first Bollywood stars to have visited Shah Rukh after Aryan’s arrest.
