Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan Extends Support to Shah Rukh Khan's Son; Fans Say 'We Are With You'

Read more

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday penned an emotional note for SRK’s son Aryan and said the tough times will only make him stronger. The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others. The 23-year-old was remanded to the custody of the NCB till today. Roshan has been a good friend of Shah Rukh for many years.

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Before this Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home to show their support. Paparazzi stationed outside Shah Rukh’s sea-facing bungalow photographed Salman and Alvira entering Mannat in their cars. Alvira’s visit to SRK’s residence came hours after Salman met with Shah Rukh and his family. Salman was photographed visiting Shah Rukh on Sunday night. The actor, who lives close to Mannat, was among the first Bollywood stars to have visited Shah Rukh after Aryan’s arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.