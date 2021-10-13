Read more

He was earlier clicked arriving at SRK’s residence on October 3, hours after Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship. Aryan was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on October 8 in the drugs case. The 23-year-old star kid’s next bail hearing is scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, television actor Karan Patel has come out in support of Shah Rukh and his son, Aryan Khan. Karan said that Aryan was being used to target Shah Rukh. On Instagram Stories, Karan shared a note. “Using the ‘Prince’ to get back at the ‘KING’ is the most cowardly and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, You are trying to stop the ‘Son’ from shining, well, you can’t… It’s in his genes. #ImWithSRKAlways,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have also extended their unflinching support to the Bollywood superstar and his son. Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Ali Fazal, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta among others showed solidarity with SRK. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar visited Shah Rukh at Mannat on Friday evening, minutes after Aryan was denied bail by the magistrate’s court. Karan has been a close friend to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for several years. It was recently reported that he immediately headed back to Mumbai after he got the news of Aryan’s arrest. Karan was apparently on a getaway abroad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.