Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless and Broken' with Son in Arthur Road Jail

Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, have shown their support for Shah Rukh in the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest. Filmmaker Prakash Jha also said that he is aware that “the poor kid, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has got into a mess.”

Meanwhile, the mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Also, News18 has learnt that the shooting of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, in three international locations has been put off to another time due to Shah Rukh being occupied with his son’s detainment. The unit was supposed to film two song sequences in early October, but everything has been delayed.

In custody, Aryan also reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently. The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days. Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

A money order amounting to Rs 4,500 dated Oct 11, was received by Arthur Road Jail authorities from Aryan’s family. This money order was for his canteen expenses. He is currently in a special barrack and his security has also been increased, as per reports.

Aryan, along with seven others, were detained after the NCB raided an alleged rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship on October 2. He was arrested on October 3 and has been in NCB and judicial custody since then. The agency has arrested a dozen other persons in connection with the case.

