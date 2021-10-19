Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless and Broken' with Son in Arthur Road Jail

Live now
Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates | It has been 17 days since Aryan Khan, 23, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai and the hearing on his bail plea, and of the other accused, will come up in court on October 20. Read More
In a conversation with Bombay Times, Tanisha Mukherjee said, “I think this is really harassment in Aryan Khan’s case. Unfortunately, people have become harsh towards our stars. Such things are being said that these are the advantages and disadvantages of being a star kid! Really? Obviously they have no mercy.”
Extending our sincere love & support to @iamsrk & family on this hard times. We hope things will get better soon @iamsrk @gaurikhan
More love from team @SRKKeralaFC 🙌#WeStandWithSRK#JusticeForAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/d6rHC5SpTP
— SRK Kerala FC (@SRKKeralaFC) October 17, 2021
An India Today report says, despite the festivities outside, Shah Rukh and Gauri have clearly been in no mood to celebrate. Gauri has also issued a diktat to her staff that no sweets will be cooked in the kitchen until Aryan is released.
Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has allegedly promised to NCB sleuths that he would ‘behave’ in the future, take to some good public activities and turn over a new leaf which would make even the NCB ‘proud of him’.
The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan Khan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days.
As per some unconfirmed reports in some sections of media, Aryan Khan reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently.
Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB on October 3 after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Around the same time, the actor was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot for Pathan. But everything has been kept on hold since then. SRK was also shooting for director Atlee’s next, which has been pushed too. Read more.
The National Herald India quotes a family friend, “Shah Rukh and Gauri are yet to wrap their heads around what has happened. One day Aryan was with them. The next day he is behind bars for breaking narcotics laws.”
According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK canceled shoot. Ajay told to producers that he has nothing to do with SRK’s personal problem. So he can’t give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family!
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 19, 2021
If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup?Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason.The judicial system needs a major revamp… such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.
— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 16, 2021
Firing yet another salvo, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik on Monday demanded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to prove the claims made by some unnamed officials that Aryan Khan had expressed ‘remorse’ at his behaviour while in the Arthur Road Central Jail.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik has criticised NCB over arrest of Aryan Khan in drug bust and asserted he will get bail on Oct 20 at his next court session. He also said the NCB is now under fire from all over, including the top legal experts in the country, who have said that it is indulging in such fraudulent cases to get cheap publicity.
Shah Rukh Khan has been finding immense support from the fans after his son Aryan was detained by the NCB and placed in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan’s bail will come up for hearing on October 20 once again.
The rally was not held because it is not possible to hold a rally with so few people.I would like to say to the SRKian's of Kolkata that let us all stand by Shah Rukh in this fight.#WeStandWithSRK #ReleaseAryanKhan #Even_Modi_Needs_BrandSRK @iamsrk @pooja_dadlani @BilalS158 pic.twitter.com/ayBvtzi7mi
— Srkian Nidhi (@srkian_nidhi) October 17, 2021
An insider privy to details revealed, “Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely disturbed and upset with Aryan’s arrest. From her end, she’s doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same — ‘Please pray for my son’. Even though she’s not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan’s release.”
Salman has been spotted visiting Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat at least three times since Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Read more.
A petition in Supreme Court by a Shiv Sena leader has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai. In response, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam questioned why the Maharashtra government is supporting what he called the “drug mafia”.
After arrest and being lodged in Arthur Road Central Prison, Aryan was allegedly counseled by the NCB. He and the other accused were advised to quit drugs.
Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”. The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father.”
Love you @iamsrk
A Little girl support with King pic.twitter.com/kisDuK15xO
— Sandip Srkian Banerjee/PATHAAN UNIVERSE 🚩 (@SandipB28369874) October 17, 2021
The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Read more.
Meanwhile, the mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a 'mannat' during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son's return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Also, News18 has learnt that the shooting of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, in three international locations has been put off to another time due to Shah Rukh being occupied with his son's detainment. The unit was supposed to film two song sequences in early October, but everything has been delayed.
In custody, Aryan also reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently. The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days. Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.
A money order amounting to Rs 4,500 dated Oct 11, was received by Arthur Road Jail authorities from Aryan’s family. This money order was for his canteen expenses. He is currently in a special barrack and his security has also been increased, as per reports.
Aryan, along with seven others, were detained after the NCB raided an alleged rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship on October 2. He was arrested on October 3 and has been in NCB and judicial custody since then. The agency has arrested a dozen other persons in connection with the case.
