  • Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan 'Feeling Helpless and Broken' with Son in Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: The son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has spent 17 days in custody after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship. His bail hearing is set for Oct 20.

News18.com | October 19, 2021, 21:52 IST
Aryan Khan's bail hearing will come up in court on October 20

Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates | It has been 17 days since Aryan Khan, 23, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai and the hearing on his bail plea, and of the other accused, will come up in court on October 20. Read More

Oct 19, 2021 21:52 IST

Tanisha Mukherjee on Aryan Khan Case: It’s Complete Harassment

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Tanisha Mukherjee said, “I think this is really harassment in Aryan Khan’s case. Unfortunately, people have become harsh towards our stars. Such things are being said that these are the advantages and disadvantages of being a star kid! Really? Obviously they have no mercy.”

Oct 19, 2021 21:43 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's fans from Kerala and Kolkata assembled to show their support for the actor and his son, Aryan Khan.

Oct 19, 2021 21:33 IST

No sweets in Mannat till Aryan Khan returns?

An India Today report says, despite the festivities outside, Shah Rukh and Gauri have clearly been in no mood to celebrate. Gauri has also issued a diktat to her staff that no sweets will be cooked in the kitchen until Aryan is released.

Oct 19, 2021 21:21 IST

Aryan Khan promised to make NCB's Sameer Wankhede proud of him

Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has allegedly promised to NCB sleuths that he would ‘behave’ in the future, take to some good public activities and turn over a new leaf which would make even the NCB ‘proud of him’.

Oct 19, 2021 21:16 IST

NCP minister demands NCB to prove that Aryan Khan had expressed 'remorse'

The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan Khan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days.

Oct 19, 2021 21:02 IST

Aryan Khan reportedly underwent a 'counselling session' in the jail

As per some unconfirmed reports in some sections of media, Aryan Khan reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently.

Oct 19, 2021 20:54 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Call Off Pathan, Tiger 3 Shoots Amid Aryan Khan Case

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB on October 3 after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Around the same time, the actor was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot for Pathan. But everything has been kept on hold since then. SRK was also shooting for director Atlee’s next, which has been pushed too. Read more.

Oct 19, 2021 20:44 IST

Family friend reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri still in disbelief

The National Herald India quotes a family friend, “Shah Rukh and Gauri are yet to wrap their heads around what has happened. One day Aryan was with them. The next day he is behind bars for breaking narcotics laws.”

Oct 19, 2021 20:36 IST

Ajay Devgn denied waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for an advertisement as he had ‘nothing to do with Aryan Khan case’?

Oct 19, 2021 20:30 IST

Pooja Bedi Calls Aryan Khan 'Innocent Kid'

Oct 19, 2021 20:25 IST

NCP minister dares NCB to prove claims of Aryan Khan's 'remorse'

Firing yet another salvo, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik on Monday demanded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to prove the claims made by some unnamed officials that Aryan Khan had expressed ‘remorse’ at his behaviour while in the Arthur Road Central Jail.

Oct 19, 2021 20:17 IST

Minister asserts Aryan will get bail on Oct 20

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik has criticised NCB over arrest of Aryan Khan in drug bust and asserted he will get bail on Oct 20 at his next court session. He also said the NCB is now under fire from all over, including the top legal experts in the country, who have said that it is indulging in such fraudulent cases to get cheap publicity.

Oct 19, 2021 20:08 IST

Shah Rukh Khan fans lend their support to him amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has been finding immense support from the fans after his son Aryan was detained by the NCB and placed in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan’s bail will come up for hearing on October 20 once again.

Oct 19, 2021 19:55 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are praying for Aryan Khan's release before Diwali

An insider privy to details revealed, “Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely disturbed and upset with Aryan’s arrest. From her end, she’s doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same — ‘Please pray for my son’. Even though she’s not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan’s release.”

Oct 19, 2021 19:50 IST

Khan't Keep Them Apart: Salman Khan Stands by Shah Rukh Khan Like a Rock During Aryan Khan Ordeal

Salman has been spotted visiting Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat at least three times since Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Read more.

Oct 19, 2021 19:38 IST

Aryan Khan's fundamental rights violated? Politicians indulge in war of words

A petition in Supreme Court by a Shiv Sena leader has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai. In response, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam questioned why the Maharashtra government is supporting what he called the “drug mafia”.

Oct 19, 2021 19:31 IST

Aryan and other accused advised to quit drugs: Report

After arrest and being lodged in Arthur Road Central Prison, Aryan was allegedly counseled by the NCB. He and the other accused were advised to quit drugs.

Oct 19, 2021 19:21 IST

Shah Rukh Khan ‘Feeling Helpless and Broken’ with Son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”. The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father.”

Oct 19, 2021 19:14 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s little fans support him

Oct 19, 2021 19:04 IST

Gauri Khan's Strict Instructions to Mannat Staff: No Sweets in Kitchen Until Aryan's Release

The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Read more.

Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, have shown their support for Shah Rukh in the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest. Filmmaker Prakash Jha also said that he is aware that “the poor kid, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has got into a mess.”

Meanwhile, the mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Also, News18 has learnt that the shooting of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, in three international locations has been put off to another time due to Shah Rukh being occupied with his son’s detainment. The unit was supposed to film two song sequences in early October, but everything has been delayed.

In custody, Aryan also reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently. The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days. Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

A money order amounting to Rs 4,500 dated Oct 11, was received by Arthur Road Jail authorities from Aryan’s family. This money order was for his canteen expenses. He is currently in a special barrack and his security has also been increased, as per reports.

Aryan, along with seven others, were detained after the NCB raided an alleged rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship on October 2. He was arrested on October 3 and has been in NCB and judicial custody since then. The agency has arrested a dozen other persons in connection with the case.

