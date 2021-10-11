Read more

Ahead of the bail hearing, several fans and industry friends of Shah Rukh have come out in support of the Bollywood superstar and his son. On Sunday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s followers also gathered outside Shah Rukh’s bungalow, Mannat, to extend their support to the Khans. For the uninitiated, Sushant was an ardent fan of Shah Rukh.

Earlier, Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar visited Shah Rukh Khan at his sea-facing bungalow in Bandra on Friday evening, minutes after Aryan was denied bail by the magistrate’s court. Karan has been a close friend to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for several years. It was recently reported that he immediately headed back to Mumbai after he got the news of Aryan’s arrest. Karan was apparently on a getaway abroad.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son Aryan was apprehended in the drug seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.

