Live now
Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: In a major setback, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on Friday in the Mumbai drug bust case. The next date for hearing his bail plea is scheduled for today. Aryan was among eight persons who were arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship. Read More
During his TED Talk in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan had addressed the Internet’s claim that his youngest son AbRam was his eldest son, Aryan Khan’s ‘love child’. There is a 12-year age gap between AbRam and SRK’s middle child, Suhana, and his birth was heralded by rumour and gossip. Click here to read the full story.
In a throwback video, an emotional Shah Rukh Khan had said that Salman Khan was his person in every thick and thin. Shah Rukh and Salman’s friendship has stood the test of time. Most recently, Salman was seen visiting SRK’s home after the latter’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Read the full story here.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3. Following which the Bollywood superstar’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been reportedly acting as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri have not made many public appearances. Pooja, who has been the superstar’s manager since 2012 has been spotted several times and reportedly was present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan on October 8. Click here to read more about her.
Actress Somy Ali feels that Aryan Khan is paying the price of being a famous actor, Shah Rukh Khan’s son. According to her, Aryan is being “used,” which is unfair, while crimes against women, young girls and men that occur on a daily basis go unnoticed.
Aryan Khan’s arrest, according to a report in a news portal, has left Shah Rukh Khan “feeling helpless and broken”. The report quotes a close friend of the superstar saying Shah Rukh is “suffering from grief and anger. He is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father.” Click here to read the full story.
Actor Shekhar Suman is the latest celebrity to express solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a raid on a cruise ship recently. He tweeted, “When I lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while I was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. I’m extremely pained to know what he must be going through as a father.” Read the full story here.
My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri https://t.co/NfuiZvw9JJ a parent i can totally understand what they are going https://t.co/e0bGNbRaT9's not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk
— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 9, 2021
Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple films, has extended his support to SRK and his family after Aryan Khan’s arrest. Vishal quote-tweeted a tweet asking how many who have worked with SRK are standing up with him in these times. He wrote, “If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen…”
Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar has rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan and said the hardships won’t “deter his soul” as the Bollywood superstar’s son Aryan remains in judicial custody in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case. Babbar’s tweet read, “He came faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man.”
He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man.
— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) October 10, 2021
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s supporters gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to offer their support to SRK’s family. Sushant was an ardent fan of Shah Rukh and had often spoken about his love for the Bollywood superstar in his interviews.
Earlier, Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan. Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his support to Shah Rukh. “He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known (Shah Rukh Khan) for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man,” the 69-year-old wrote.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar visited Shah Rukh Khan at his sea-facing bungalow in Bandra on Friday evening, minutes after Aryan was denied bail by the magistrate’s court. Karan has been a close friend to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for several years. It was recently reported that he immediately headed back to Mumbai after he got the news of Aryan’s arrest. Karan was apparently on a getaway abroad.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son Aryan was apprehended in the drug seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan’s arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh “feeling helpless and broken”.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.