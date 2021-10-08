Aryan Khan Bail Hearing: Raveena Tandon Claims 'Shameful Politics Being Played... Heartbreaking'

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan son’s Aryan Khan has been nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), several Bollywood celebs and fans have come out in support of the star and his family. Now, ahead of Aryan’s bail plea hearing, Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to allege that ‘shameful politics’ have been involved in the case. She wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with… heartbreaking." However, she did not mention SRK or Aryan in the tweet.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking .— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Prior to this, B Town celebs like Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty, too, came out in Aryan’s support. While Salman visited Shah Rukh in Mannat, others voiced their opinion through social media. Hrithik Roshan on Thursday penned an emotional note for Aryan and said the tough times will only make him stronger. Roshan has been a good friend of Shah Rukh for many years.

The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. His bail application will be heard today, on his mother Gauri Khan’s birthday.

Her friends and industry colleges have been penning encouraging notes for her on this day. Farah Khan shared a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh and wrote about the strength of a mother. Sussane Khan, on the other hand, shared throwback photos with Gauri.

A magistrate court is likely to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan around 12:30 pm on Friday. The court had a day ago granted 14-day judicial custody to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, his friend Arbaaz A Merchant, model Munmun Dhamecha and five others.

