Aryan Khan Bail Hearing: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shifted to Special Barrack Ahead of Court Appearance, Security Increased

The bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a case related to a drug bust on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast will come up for hearing in court on Tuesday. Ahead of Aryan and other accused being brought to the court, report claims that the 23-year-old has been shifted to a special barrack and is being monitored by the officials. Additionally, his security has also been beefed up.

Earlier, it was reported that Aryan was taken to general barracks at the Arthur Road Jail after his seven day quarantine period ended. As per Covid-19 norms, Aryan and the other detainees were kept in quarantine barracks for a period of seven days which ended on last Wednesday. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, sources said.

It was also reported that Aryan spoke to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once. Aryan also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, he said. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others’ bail pleas for orders on that day. He is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.

It is also said that he was counselled while in custody and promised Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai unit, that he would do good work and make him proud one day.

