Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Leave for Arthur Road Jail, Likely to Receive Son at 10 AM

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan have left Mannat to receive son Aryan Khan from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he has been lodged for more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2. Read More
As Aryan Khan is being released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail today, the Mumbai police have tightened security outside the prison.
Aryan Khan has now spent some 25-odd days in Arthur Road Prison and is all set to be back home with his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. It has also come to light that Aryan, 23, was very happy once the news of his bail reached him in jail on Thursday evening. Not just this, Aryan has also promised to help the families of Arthur Road prisoners once he is out. An India Today report stated Aryan Khan also promised some of the prisoners in his barrack with who he had got acquainted that he would help their families with their daily affairs and financial troubles, as per sources.
Heavy police deployment outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to walk out of prison.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and the other co-accused in the drugs-on-cruise case Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha could not walk out of the jail on Friday due to bail papers missing the deadline.
Jail officials collected bail orders, including Aryan Khan’s, from the bail box at 5:30 AM on Saturday. Aryan Khan, who was granted bail on Thursday, had to spend another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline.
Shah Rukh Khan has left his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan’s release.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for Aryan Khan – Shah Rukh Khan’s son cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.
Jail authorities are currently processing Aryan Khan’s documents. Aryan Khan, 23, is likely to be released after 10 am, after 22 days in jail following his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.
It is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s family is also likely to be present at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail while receiving Aryan Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen leaving Mannat to receive Aryan Khan from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he had been lodged for more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is expected to walk out of jail between 9 am and 12 pm, after completing paper formalities for bail, according to India.com.
Shah Rukh Khan received an outpouring of support from his peers and counterparts in Bollywood since the arrest of Aryan. It has been reported that Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar called him following Aryan’s bail on Thursday. The likes of Malaika Arora Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Hansal Mehta also celebrated the bail with posts on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan, who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, in the drugs-on-cruise case was to be released shortly. However, his bail release has been delayed and he is now expected to come out of the jail between 9 am and noon today, according to India.com.
Shah Rukh Khan shed “tears of joy” after his son Aryan was granted bail in the Mumbai drug bust case, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said. In a television interview, Rohatgi said Shah Rukh had been very worried the three-four days that he was there.
Gauri Khan reportedly got emotional while receiving a number of congratulatory calls after son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drug bust case. A very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan confirmed this to IndiaToday.in. While speaking about the same, SRK’s close friend said, “SRK got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying.”
Shah Rukh Khan received many calls from his film industry friends after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail. The first among those were Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Suniel Shetty.
Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in many movies, played an important part in helping with his son Aryan Khan’s release from jail. Juhi Chawla went to the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan Khan and signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials.
Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of jail today after spending last night in prison as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. According to reports, the physical copy of the release order has to reach the ‘bail box’ outside the prison by 5.30pm to make sure that release is done on the same day.
Outside Mannat, a large contingent of fans have been waiting long hours for the return of Aryan. Anticipating his son’s homecoming, Shah Rukh had left his Mumbai home Mannat at around 3.40 pm on Friday to pick up Aryan from the prison but returned home mid-way. Though his close family friend and actress Juhi Chawla managed to complete the formalities for standing surety.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for his bail – Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.
Aryan was previously denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court in the case. Meanwhile, it has come to light that Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress during this difficult time. It is further revealed that Gauri didn’t take her son’s arrest easily and spent most of her time “crying and praying”. It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.
