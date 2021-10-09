Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's Manager, Who Visited Aryan Khan in NCB Custody?

Aryan Khan, 23, and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following the drug raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3. Since NCB could not close the investigation within the mandated 24 hours, it had on October 4 sought, and received, extension of the custody of the suspects, including Aryan. After the renewed custody lapsed on October 7, they were produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate with the plea for another extension, which the court, however, rejected. Following this, Aryan’s lawyers filed for his bail which was turned down by the court and he was sent to Arthur Road jail along with the others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the parents of Aryan, have not made any public appearances yet or turned up to meet him in custody. Instead, Pooja Dadlani has been acting as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja was also reported to be present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan on October 8 and even turned emotional when the bail was turned down by the court. Many are now wondering who she is?

Well, Pooja is the manager of Shah Rukh since 2012. She is often seen attending intimate gatherings, festival celebrations and parties hosted at SRK’s residence Mannat in Mumbai. In fact, Pooja was also spotted by SRK’s side when he visited Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar passed away. It will be okay to say that she is a family confidant.

Pooja handles Shah Rukh’s brand endorsements, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and other business-related engagements. As per media reports, Pooja’s net worth is USD 6 million (Rs 45 crore).

