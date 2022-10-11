Aryan Khan Bonds With Dwayne Bravo, Suhana Khan Turns Heads In Her Stunning Dress In Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were recently photographed at the Mumbai airport, heading to an undisclosed destination. It has now been revealed that the star kids were in Dubai for a sporting event. In pictures that surfaced online and also shared by Aryan, the star kids put their best foot forward as they made their way to the special gathering.

Aryan looked dapper in an all-black outfit, wearing a pair of black denim with a match tee and jacket at the event. On the other hand, Suhana turned heads with her gorgeous baby blue dress. The Khan siblings posed for the cameras, with Aryan also bonding with West Indies team cricketer Dwayne Bravo.

Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, Aryan wrote, “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.”

Fans were proud of Aryan and Suhana. “Aryan khan we are so proud of you boy,” a fan wrote. “You got it bro 🔥,” added another. “Mashaallah Kay lga rhe ho bhai,” a third comment read.

Suhana returned on the same day of the event. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport late Monday night. However, it seems like Aryan is choosing to stay back in Dubai for a little longer.

Aryan and Suhana are soon set to make their Bollywood debut. Suhana is following in the footsteps of her father and preparing to make her acting debut with The Archies. The Indian adaptation is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting that Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut but as a writer. A recent report has also claimed that Aryan is likely to train under the Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed the ‘Fauda’ series. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, SRK has roped in the Israeli filmmaker to train his son.

