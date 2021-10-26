Aryan Khan Case: Terrible That Being Shah Rukh Khan's Son Has Gone Against Him, Says Rajit Kapur

Actor Rajit Kapur has termed the spotlight on superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan “unfortunate", saying that the case reiterates that people in the film industry are held under “excruciating scrutiny." Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Kapur, known to star in films like “The Making of the Mahatma" and Basu Chatterjee’s TV series “Byomkesh Bakshi", said the media trial of the Khan family is “extremely unfortunate." “Because people in the film industry are in the limelight, they are injected with this excruciating scrutiny. It is really unfair. This young man happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Do you think if he was not Shah Rukh Khan’s son, he would be made to go through this? The media making a whole ‘tamasha’ out of it? It would have gone unnoticed," Kapur told PTI.

The 61-year-old cinema and theatre veteran said his heart goes out to Aryan, who he feels must be going through an intense range of emotions. “Of course, as a parent, I would be traumatised. But think about the young man. What is he going through, what will he think, ‘My father is Shah Rukh Khan and he can’t do anything.’ So that means, today being Shah Rukh Khan’s son is what has gone against him. It is terrible." Aryan moved the High Court after a special court rejected his application for bail last week. The HC will hear his bail plea on October 26.

In his appeal in the HC against the special court order, Aryan said the Narcotics Control Bureau’s “interpretation and misinterpretation" of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was “wrong and unjustified". He claimed no contraband was recovered from him after the NCB raided the ship. Kapur said he feels for Aryan as the 23-year-old not only finds himself in a tricky spot but is also at the risk of being stigmatised.

“This is like a stigma being attached… What is it that you are penalising him for, you are not even clear. Has he taken a knife and stabbed somebody? This is just a loop… having him in the prison, not giving him bail as if you are going to unearth some murder weapon. It has become some exorcised drama, I don’t understand it anymore," the actor said.

Director Sanjay Gupta and singer Mika Singh have also criticised the silence of the film industry stakeholders as Aryan is being held in prison in the drugs case. Aryan’s bail plea will be coming up for hearing on Oct 26 in Bombay High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

