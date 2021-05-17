Aryan Khan Completes Film School Education, See Pic from Graduation Day

Whether it be his unconventional choices regarding his work, his wit and charm or his equation with his kids — superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been in the news. His three kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan are extremely popular in their own right. While Suhana Khan gives a sneak-peek into her life through her Instagram profile and AbRam too makes regular appearances in Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s social media handles, fans miss seeing the actor’s eldest kid Aryan. But fans were in for a treat when quite recently, a leaked picture of Aryan from his graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California (USC) started doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the now-viral picture, fresh-graduate Aryan can be seen at the ceremony which was conducted with social distancing norms strictly in place. One thing that caught everyone’s attention was his name – Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Many dropped congratulatory messages for the star kid, as soon as the picture was made public.

While everyone is waiting with bated breath for Aryan’s grand Bollywood debut, it seems highly unlikely that the star kid will follow his superstar father’s footsteps and make his foray into acting anytime soon. The actor’s eldest son is more keen on being behind the camera and will most likely become a director as he does not want to be compared to his father. Although his daughter Suhana plans to be an actress and might make her debut after graduation.

On the work front, the SRK has been busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film will also have a special appearance by Salman Khan.

