Aryan Khan Detained By NCB Over Drug Seizure, All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest child, Aryan Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were seized from a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night. The the central agency sleuths are questioning the 23-year-old and examining his WhatsApp chats. As the first-born of one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, Aryan has been at the center of immense curiosity as a high-profile starkid since he was born in 1997. The paparazzi culture wasn’t as maddening back then, which only made the suspense and interest in SRK and Gauri’s children grow stronger.

Many expected Aryan to follow in his famous father’s footsteps and walk into Bollywood, but Aryan is yet to make his acting debut; SRK on occasions has mentioned he is more interested in a behind-the-camera job than try and match his father’s stardom onscreen.

Aryan has maintained a low profile despite a good fan following on social media. His Instagram profile has 1.4 million followers currently, and mostly populated by photos with his mother, sister Suhana, brother AbRam and friends. Unlike his superstar father, the star son is a shy person and tries to keep himself away from the spotlight.

Even though there has consistently been publicity encompassing Aryan, there is still a mystery surrounding his personality and career. Aryan reportedly did his schooling from London’s Sevenoaks and earlier this year he was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production from University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Apart from being good at studies, Aryan is a fitness enthusiast too. He is trained in martial arts and has a black belt in Taekwondo. Aryan went on to clinch a gold medal at the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition in 2010. His little brother AbRam is also training in the same form.

He is often seen spending time with his besties Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter), Ananya Panday (Chunky and Bhavna Pandey’s daughter), Ahaan Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter) among others.

Not many are aware, but Aryan was a child actor in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), playing the role of junior Shah Rukh Khan in the opening sequence of the film. Reportedly, he was also a part of Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) where he was seen playing soccer in a scene but it was edited from the film as it didn’t seem too convincing.

Khan accompanied his father and made his voiceover debut in the 2004 animated movie Incredibles. While SRK lent his voice to the character of Lajawab (Mr Incredible) who is the lead character in the film, Aryan did it for Mr Incredible’s son Tej (Dash) in the film. He also recently gave his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi version of The Lion King (2019). Shah Rukh Khan too rendered his voice for Mufasa in the movie.

Despite all the speculation about his launch in Bollywood as an actor, Aryan might not be visible on the big screen as he is concentrating on filmmaking and direction.

