Aryan Khan Drug Seizure Case: Somy Ali Recalls Trying Marijuana on Movie Set with Divya Bharti

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Many in Bollywood have extended support to Aryan, Shah Rukh and the family in this difficult time.

Actress Somy Ali also took to social media to narrate her own episode of drug experimentation on the set of Andolan. She claimed to have tried pot with fellow star Divya Bharti.

“What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets. The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo (sic)," Somy wrote on social media as she shared a picture of Aryan Khan.

Somy worked in some Hindi films during the 90s. She was also in news for her love life with Salman Khan.

The other youngsters in the NCB net are: Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaiswal and Gomit Chopra, and the rest nabbed in the second NCB operation aboard the cruiser on Monday. The NCB’s swoop - which shook the Bollywood core as the future potential superstar-kid of the one of the reigning actors was involved - almost sounded unbelievable till a video clip of a dazed Aryan sitting on a bench inside the agency office in south Mumbai emerged on Sunday evening.

