Aryan Khan Drugs Case: All Big Family Events Shah Rukh Khan's Son Missed Out On While in Jail

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, has been behind bars since October 7 after being initially held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a case of alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai’s coast. Aryan has denied the allegations against him. His lawyer Satish Manshinde has repeatedly told the court that no drugs were found in the possession of the star-kid son and that there was “no evidence that he had consumed any drugs".

Aryan was first denied bail on October 8. Coincidently, it also happened to be Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan’s birthday on the same day. Gauri’s close friends from the film fraternity including Farah Khan and Sussanne Khan had hoped for “the best birthday present" for the star wife, but in a major setback, Aryan’s bail application was rejected by the court. Since then, Aryan has now spent 24 days in jail, first under NCB custody and subsequently in judicial custody, and missed out on several family events. The Bombay High Court will today continue hearing his bail application after a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on October 20 denied his application in the drugs case.

Gauri Khan’s birthday

There have been constant reports doing the round how Shah Rukh and Gauri have been experiencing emotional distress with their son being in jail. Gauri, who is known for hosting lavish parties on her birthdays, had little cause to celebrate her special day this year. In 2019, Gauri had invited a couple of her closest companions, including Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda, for a private supper. Aryan and Suhana, who otherwise stay abroad for studies, had also flown down to India to be with their mother on her birthday. This year, too, Gauri’s friends had reportedly planned a grand birthday bash for her, but unfortunately, they had to forgo the celebrations with Aryan in prison.

Navaratri

Shah Rukh Khan’s family friend had revealed that Gauri Khan kept ‘a mannat (a solemn pledge)’ for Aryan’s release and was constantly praying during Navaratri. Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani even shared a photo of the Goddess Durga on her Instagram story before Aryan’s previous bail hearing. She wrote ‘thank you, Mata Rani’. At that point, both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri thought that Aryan would be granted bail, but that didn’t happen.

Dussehra

Aryan Khan spent this year’s Dussehra in Arthur Road jail after Mumbai’s sessions court reserved judgement on his bail application for October 20. The court later rejected his plea in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case, leaving Shah Rukh and Gauri “broken".

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s 30th wedding anniversary

Aryan also missed his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 30th wedding anniversary. According to multiple media reports, the star-kid got emotional on the occasion and asked the jail authorities to arrange for a video call so that he could wish his parents. Earlier, Aryan spoke to his parents via video call on October 15. “As physical meetings with family members are not possible due to COVID-19 norms, all the undertrials are permitted to speak to their kin via video call once or twice a week," a prison official had told the news agency PTI. SRK has been able to visit his son only once during this entire ordeal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and Diwali

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are reportedly planning to forgo his birthday (November 2) and Diwali celebrations this year as they feel Aryan may not be granted bail for some time now. A friend close to the Khan family, on condition of anonymity, told India Today that Shah Rukh, Gauri and the family are “preparing for a long haul" as they believe that Aryan will not get bail in the Bombay High Court. They will not be able to put this case behind themselves any time soon. SRK and Gauri usually celebrate Diwali with a lot of fervour, decorating Mannat and inviting their friends over for the festival. On his birthday, fans of SRK gather in hordes outside his home and the star makes an appearance to accept their wishes. Scenes outside Mannat on these days might look starkly different this year.

While the 23-year-old has already missed out on these events this year, family and friends are praying fervently that Aryan is able to celebrate his 24th birthday, on November 13, at home with them.

