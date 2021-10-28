Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Shanaya Kapoor Shares Childhood Photo With a Heart On It

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drug bust case. As the news broke on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities including R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta, and Swara Bhasker rejoiced at the news. Joining them were fans of the actor who stood by him like a rock all through the crisis. Several friends of Shah Rukh Khan had also shown their support in the past month.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is a good friend of Suhana Khan, Aryan’s sister, to rejoiced at the news. The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor shared a childhood photo with Aryan, with a heart emoji on it. Maheep is among the closest friends of SRK’s wife Gauri Khan. Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya Panday have grown up together and remain the best of friends.

Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Sayani Gupta and other Bollywood celebrities tweeted in support of Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. R Madhavan tweeted, “Thank god. As a father, I am So relieved… May all good and positive things happen.” Shah Rukh’s Happy New Year co-star Sonu Sood also tweeted with a couplet in Hindi.

Read: Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Malaika Arora Lead Bollywood’s Wishes For SRK’s Son

After 3 weeks in jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court. The bail argument hearing was going on for more than three days. Aryan was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities on October 2. Senior Advocate and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, represented Aryan in his bail plea before the Bombay High Court.

On the other hand, actress Ananya Panday was earlier questioned by the NCB for two days last week in connection with the drugs case, and was called again on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.