Shah Rukh Khan Asks Aryan To Send Pics He Took With Suhana, AbRam 'Now': Why I Don’t Have These

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan returned to Instagram to share his first post in a year. The young Khan, who had last shared a post on August 15, 2021, returned to the platform on Monday to share pictures with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

In the first picture, SRK’s children pose together for a frame-worthy picture. While Suhana sported a big, contagious smile, AbRam was seen in a naughty mood. Aryan held both of them close while his attention was on the camera. In another, Aryan was seen posing with just AbRam.

For their family pictures, Aryan opted for a green tee with a lighter green jacket while Suhana looked gorgeous in a blue denim outfit. AbRam looked cute in a black hoodie and pants. Sharing the picture, Aryan wrote, “Hat-trick.”

Shah Rukh Khan had the cutest reaction to the pictures. Taking to the comments section, he asked, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!” Meanwhile, Suhana teased Aryan for cropping her out of the frame in the second picture. “Thanks for the crop,” she wrote before adding, “Love u.”

Fans also showered the trio with love. A fan wrote, “3 cuties in one frame.” “Beautiful Picture,” a second fan wrote. “Awww so precious!!” a third fan wrote. A few also noticed the resemblance between Aryan and Shah Rukh. “The resemblance though,” a comment read. “You look like SRK,” another added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan. The actor landed in Chennai on Sunday to shoot for the film with Deepika Padukone. The actress is reportedly playing a cameo in the film. Meanwhile, it is also claimed that SRK’s son is working on a script that revolves around the film industry and is apparently a comedy series. Peepingmoon.com reports that the web series Aryan is working on is a fictional account of the Hindi film industry and he is creating it with an in-house team of writers at Red Chillies Entertainment. It will reportedly go on floors sometime in 2023.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here