Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gave the paparazzi a cold shoulder when he stepped out on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The cameramen in Mumbai spotted Aryan out and about in the city with his friends and got busy clicking him. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aryan was seen sporting a blue tee with a pair of denim and making his way to the car.

A group of paparazzi followed him, requesting him to pose for a picture. However, Aryan paid no heed. The soon-to-be director hopped into his car and allowed the cameras to photograph him from the outside. A photographer was heard complaining to Aryan, “Aryan sir, aap bahut ignore karte ho (Aryan sir, you ignore us a lot)."

Aryan Khan is all set to make his writing and directing debut via a web series. He had announced this with a picture of a spiral-bound script on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” His father, Shah Rukh Khan, who is his biggest cheerleader commented, “Wow… thinking… believing… dreaming done, now onto dare … wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special." Not only this, mom Gauri Khan too had commented on the post. “Can’t wait to watch," she penned. The shoot for the series is set to start this year and is produced by their in-house production Red Chillies Entertainment.

He made headlines last month when he was spotted attending the special screening of Pathaan. In a rare sight, Aryan was photographed sporting a big smile. Also present at the screening were Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan.

Pathaan has been shattering box office records since its release. The film has already surpassed Rs 300 crore box office collection in India in less than a week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here