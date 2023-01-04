Aryan Khan Is Dating Nora Fatehi? Viral New Year Bash Pics Has Internet Thinking They're Together

Are Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi dating? That’s the question everyone is asking after pictures from their New Year bash surfaced online. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s son rang in the New Year with his friends in Dubai. Nora also appeared to be in Dubai on the occasion. A Reddit user noticed a fan shared pictures taken with the 25-year-old star kid and the 30-year-old star separately but they appeared to be taken at the same venue.

While Nora looked stunning in a black dress, Aryan looked handsome in a casual fit. The picture was shared by the Reddit user with the caption, “Saw a post earlier saying that Nora seems to all of a sudden be super close with KJo and his friends…she was also recently spotted hanging out with Aryan at dinner and was also at the New Year’s party that he hosted in Dubai."

The picture sparked rumours of the duo dating. While a few believed it, many felt it was far-fetched. “Olalala….I’d love to see where this is going," a social media user wrote. “Well Nora is hot and seems a nice person so I see why Aryan would go for her and I guess he’s handsome too and maybe he’s got an interesting personality? I really hope no one unnecessarily hates on either if this is true… idk why but I want it to be true," added another. “Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up!!!" a user said.

Meanwhile, Nora and Aryan are busy with their Bollywood work. Nora Fatehi appeared in two other hit songs last year, Manike from Thank God and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero. She also performed at the FIFA 2022 ceremony. On the other hand, Aryan Khan is preparing for his Bollywood debut but behind the camera.

Aryan Khan is done writing his debut script and is ready to direct it. Shah Rukh Khan’s older son confirmed the news with a picture of a bound script that was placed next to a clapboard with the Red Chillies Production name on it last month. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action," he wrote. Bilal Siddiqi is rumoured to be co-writing the project with Aryan.

