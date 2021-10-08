Aryan Khan Lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Other Celebrities Who've Had a Brush With it Earlier

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the drugs seizure case was rejected by the Mumbai Magistrate court on Friday. Aryan who was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast over the weekend. On Thursday, Aryan Khan and seven other accused in the case were remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The court had rejected the NCB’s plea for their further custody for interrogation.

After hearing the arguments on Friday, the magistrate denied bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, saying their applications were not maintainable. The 23-year-old starkid will have to remain in Arthur Road jail over the weekend. The accused persons’ lawyers also cannot file for bail at the sessions court as it remains shut tomorrow.

Arthur Road jail is no stranger to celeb inmates. Here’s a list of celebrities who have spent time within its four walls in the past.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was kept in the ‘anda’ (egg-shaped) cell in the high-security block at the Arthur Road jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The actor was later shifted to Pune’s Yerawada jail where he completed his sentence.

Salman Khan

In 2015, Mumbai Sessions Court announced its verdict and held Salman Khan guilty in the 2002 hit-and-run case. The presiding judge had pronounced a five-year jail term for the actor. Salman had to surrender immediately and was taken to the Arthur Road jail.

Shiney Ahuja

The Woh Lamhe actor was arrested in June 2009, on charges of raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old domestic servant. He was booked under Section 376 (rape), and Section 506 (threat to kill) of the Indian Penal Code. He was lodged in Arthur Road jail before he was granted bail.

Sooraj Pancholi

Atress Jiah Khan died an unfortunate death in 2013. In the aftermath, the Pancholi family faced a lot of turmoil and allegations as Sooraj was in a relationship with the now-late actress during that time. Sooraj was even accused of several other crimes by Jiah’s mother Rabiya. Just like Dutt, the actor was put in the ‘anda’ (egg-shaped) cell for almost three weeks before he was granted bail.

Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in the case pertaining to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps in July this year. The 46-year-old businessman was lodged in Arthur Road Jail for two months before he was granted bail.

Vindoo Dara Singh

The actor was spent two weeks at Arthur Road Jail for his alleged link to IPL fixing scandal in 2013 before he was let off on bail.

Inder Kumar

Late actor Inder Kumar spent 45 days in prison in 2014 for allegedly raping a model. He passed away due to cardiac arrest in July 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.