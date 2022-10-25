Aryan Khan Looks Hot in Black, Suhana Khan an 'Absolute Stunner' in Selfies With Manish Malhotra

The Bollywood celebrities have been busy attending Diwali parties the entire week and treating us with photos and videos from their celebrations. Ace designer Manish Malhotra has been keeping his fans and followers updated with countless images from the parties he has been attending and throwing. Recently, he took to Instagram once again to do a photo dump from his Diwali parties. Several celebrities featured on his social media handle, such as Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shanya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan among many others.

Manish also shared separate selfies with the Khan siblings- Aryan and Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children have been attending several parties but were not active on social media as others. Manish shared an adorable selfie with Suhana, where he called her an ‘absolute stunner’. Suhana can be seen dressed in a beige saree and she posed with a bright smile. He also shared a photo with Aryan where the starkid looks dashing in black.

Aryan was also spotted arriving for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Diwali parties. Prior to that, the starkid marked his presence at Manish Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar’s parties. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan will reportedly not follow his superstar father into acting but will rather be making his debut as a writer. It was reported that Aryan’s debut show as a writer is likely to go on floors by the year-end. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It will also mark the debuts of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

