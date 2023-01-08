Aryan Khan Looks Hot in Casuals as He Poses With Sister Suhana Khan, Friends; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan and Suhana Khan might not display too much sibling PDA on social media but the two share a close bond. Recently, the starkids were seen having a get-together with their friends and the picture went viral on social media. Gully Boy actress Shruti Chauhan, who is close to the Khan siblings, took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of them posing with their squad.

In the photo, Suhana looks gorgeous in a blue dress which is paired with a printed jacket, while Aryan can be seen looking dapper in a white t-shirt which he styled with a black jacket and denim jeans. Shruti, on the other hand, looked pretty in a black top and jeans which she styles with chic boots. Take a look at the photo:

Aryan and Suhana have been making the headlines recently for their respective dating lives. A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that the former is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana and Agastya will be making their Bollywood debuts together with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the pair spent a lot of time together on the sets of their debut project, which led to their bonding and eventual dating. Agastya apparently introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members at the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family.

Aryan, on the other hand, made headlines for his dating rumour with Nora Fatehi after a couple of photos emerged of them partying at the same venue in Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to make his writing and directing debut via a web series. He had announced this with a picture of a spiral-bound script on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

The shoot for the series is set to start this year and is produced by their in-house production Red Chillies Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here