Aryan Khan Looks Hot, Uber Cool In Shirt and Trouser As He Gets Snapped At Mumbai Airport

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan often gets snapped as he steps out of his house. On Thursday night too, the starkid was papped at the Mumbai airport. He sported a black t-shirt and layered it with an olive green shirt. Aryan paired it with black trousers and white shoes. He also added a neck chain to look dashing and cool. SRK’s son also followed coronavirus safety protocols and wore a black face mask.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Aryan Khan was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport. Soon after the clip was shared, several fans reacted to it and called Aryan a ‘hottie’. One of the netizens also wrote ‘King’ with a fire emoji in the comments section. ‘Why soooo handsome?’ a third comment read. Check out the video here:

Just a few days back, Aryan Khan was also spotted at the screening of Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma along with his sister Suhana Khan. While the paparazzi waited for the two starkids to wait and pose, Aryan and Suhana decided to walk past the red carpet.

Meanwhile, unlike his father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan has decided to begin his career not in front of the camera, but from behind it. Recently, it was reported that Aryan’s debut show as a writer is likely to go on floors by the year-end. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Later, another report claimed that SRK roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed ‘Fauda’ series, to train his son. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

