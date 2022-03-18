Aryan Khan Poses for First Time Since Arrest; Karan Johar Kisses Kajol at Apoorva Mehta's Bash; Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s family including his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan arrived in style at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash on Thursday night. Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Aryan, who usually avoids the paparazzi, posed for the cameras for the first time since his arrest in drugs-on-cruise case. The star kid looked dapper in a black suit which he teamed with a white shirt. While Gauri Khan dazzled in a black dress. Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan skipped the party. Shah Rukh is currently in Spain where he is shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

On the other hand, Karan Johar served us with major friendship goals as he kissed his BFF Kajol while posing for the photographers at the birthday bash. Karan looked handsome in a red shirt, black trousers, and overcoat. Kajol stunned in an all-black outfit. Check out:

Advertisement

The star-studded bash saw many Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others in attendance. Katrina and Vicky also posed for the shutterbugs while holding each other and gave us some major couple goals. While Katrina dazzled in a sky blue mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

On the work front, Aryan will reportedly make his debut in Bollywood as a writer. The star kid is not keen to face the camera and will rather write scripts for an OTT platform and a feature film. Aryan is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series and is also working on a feature film, which will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, reported Pinkvilla.

Katrina is busy working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, while Vicky Kaushal had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.