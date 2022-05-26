Aryan Khan Poses With Childhood BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor at Karan Johar's B'day Bash, See Pic

Karan Johar knows how to throw a happening party and the pictures doing the rounds of the internet are proof. His 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios was celebrated by several prominent personalities of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aamir Khan Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiran Rao, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others.

The Student of the Year 2 actress recently took to her Instagram story section to share a couple of inside pics from the star-studded party and one of the pictures see her posing with her childhood best friends Aryan and Shanaya.

The three can be seen posing with Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Aryan wore a dapper black suit with funky shoes. He also hung a cross necklace. Ananya was dressed in an embellished sheer gown, whereas Shanaya opted for black.

Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s photos and videos from the party also appeared confirming that he was present as well. The actor, who reportedly entered the party through a different entrance, was seen dressed in black for KJo’s special day and it seems like SRK danced to some of the duo’s hit songs.

Earlier in the day, several photos from the party went viral. Fanaa actors Kajol and Aamir had a reunion on the film completing 16 years. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad made their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Aamir also entered the party with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, too, seemed to reunite with each other. Ranbir’s actor-wife Alia Bhatt, who is also close to Karan could not make it as she jetted out of the country to shoot for her Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

