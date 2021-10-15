Aryan Khan Qaidi No 956 at Arthur Road Jail, Family Sends Money Order of Rs 4,500 For Canteen Expenses

Shah Rukh Khan‘s elder son Aryan is currently in Mumbai Central Prison or Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. On Thursday, a court in Mumbai reserved his bail and he will stay in jail till October 20. Aryan, and the seven others accused in the case were in the jail’s ‘quarantine cell’ till Wednesday. They have now been moved to the normal barracks of the jail after testing negative for Covid-19. According to sources, Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

In Hindi, the prisoner number is also called Bandi number. Any prisoner inside the jail is called by his number. Hence, till the time he is in jail, Aryan will be called by this number.

A money order amounting to Rs. 4,500 dated Oct 11, was received by Arthur Road jail authorities from his family. This money order was for Actor son’s canteen expenses. As per the jail rules, a prisoner is allowed only one money order of Rs. 4,500 a month.

According to a report in a publication, Aryan is ‘tense and uncomfortable’ in jail. The accused in the drugs case have been kept in separate barracks for security reasons. The star-kid is eating food from jail but is not liking it. Aryan wakes up at 6 am, is served breakfast at 7 am and lunch at 11 am. Dinner at the jail is served at 6pm, after which the barracks are closed. The report has also mentioned that Aryan is wearing clothes sent from home.

Aryan was detained by NCB on October 2 after the agency carried out a drug bust on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai. The others accused on the case include Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting for Pathan and Atlee’s next has reportedly put the schedules on hold. His co-star Nayanthara has started shooting for their upcoming film in his absence. He will reportedly also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama with Kajol and Vidya Balan.

