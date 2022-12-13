Aryan Khan Reveals How His Parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Reacted to His New Venture

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is to make his directorial debut in Bollywood, has now added another feather to his cap - that of an entrepreneur. The newest Khan on the block has created D'YAVOL, his opulent lifestyle brand, as his first foray into business. Now, Aryan Khan has already revealed in an interview how his parents' reactions to his new business have been.

During his interview with Vogue, the celebrity kid was asked about his parents, SRK and Gauri, and their shared interests as they both run successful businesses. Aryan responded by saying that they are “very encouraging" of his new business. Aryan Khan further added, “The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio and a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well. It’s not like you can either do this or that. I believe that if you like something and feel that there’s an opportunity that presents itself and a void you can fill, you can do a multitude of things."

The star kid further spoke about how his parents are so encouraging with his business. He stated, “My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then the business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes."

Aryan co-founded the company with two of his close friends, now business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, with the goal of introducing a high-end lifestyle experience to India. D'YAVOL will roll out a number of interesting launches in the following months, starting with a premium beverage that will be made accessible to customers in association with AB InBev India, then a clothing line of a limited-edition capsule fashion collection.

Through 2023 and beyond, a range of luxury lifestyle product offerings will be added, expanding the brand's reach. The trio of business owners aspires to provide customers with the top genuine items and experiences from around the world in the fields of fashion, beverages, and special events.

