Aryan Khan Sends Social Media into Tizzy with His Shirtless Photo

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan aspires to be a filmmaker. But he is a man of many talents. The young lad is already a sensation on social media. He often takes everyone by surprise with his rare sight. The star kid has yet again managed to grab the netizens' attention with his physique.

In an unseen photo, that has now gone viral on social media, Aryan is seen chilling by the seaside with one of his friends. However, one cannot miss his chiseled physique as he poses shirtless.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Aryan Khan was seen attending the IPL Auctions 2021. Filling in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan was seen attending the event as teams for the upcoming cricket event were auctioned. Sporting a black t-shirt he was seen with his father's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Watching him at the table, fans couldn't help but compare him to his superstar father and called him SRK's mirror image.

Also spotted at the event was Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. She came with her father Jay Mehta, who is also a co-owner of KKR. This was Aryan's maiden outing at the IPL auctions.