Aryan Khan Sports Kohl Eyes For Halloween Party, Reminds Us of Shah Rukh Khan From Raees; Watch

On Saturday night, Aryan Khan joined Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and a few other B-town stars for a grand Halloween bash hosted by Orhan Awatramani. In videos and pictures that surfaced online, Aryan was seen making his way to the party dressed in an all-black outfit.

Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, was seen wearing a distressed tee and a pair of denim which he completed with a silver jacket. He was seen sporting kohl-rimmed eyes to add the final touches to his Halloween look. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aryan was seen wading through the paparazzi crowd with his security personnel trying to protect him from the crowd using an umbrella.

His kohl-smeared eyes brought back memories of SRK from Raees. The superstar was also seen sporting kohl in the 2017 film. Check out the video below:

Aryan has been out and about lately, photographed at several star-studded Diwali parties. He was seen attending a bash hosted by several stars including Amritpal Singh Bindra, Manish Malhotra, and Bhumi Pednekar. He was spotted attending these parties with his sister Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan isn’t keen on pursuing a career in acting, unlike his father and sister. Instead, Aryan is reportedly going to debut as a writer. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the star kid has already begun working on multiple ideas that are to develop in web shows or feature films. The reports suggested that the ideas are still in primitive stages at the moment. He is said to be collaborating with Bilal Siddiqi of The Bard of Blood fame as co-writer for the development of these projects.

It is also claimed that Aryan’s debut show as a writer is likely to go on floors by the year-end. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

