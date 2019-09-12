Aryan is a Xerox Copy of Father Shah Rukh Khan in His Latest Picture

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has grown up to be a charming young lad. The 21-year-old recently made his debut in the showbiz by lending his voice to Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King remake. Aryan received a lot of praise from netizens as well as members of the industry for his work.

Aryan Khan also has a considerable social media presence. He is not very active on Instagram but has a million followers. The star-kid recently dropped a new picture where he is posing for the camera in quite a fashionable way. The picture shows Aryan dressed in a black sweatshirt and beige pants. He also accessorised the look with a pair of trendy red sunglasses. He chose to not caption the picture.

Check it out below:

Aryan's similarity to Shah Rukh Khan is also a topic that netizens love to discuss. Soon after Aryan posted this picture, comments started pouring in up about how he looked like his father. “Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot,” one fan commented.

Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about his son's interest in the film industry. “He wants to be a filmmaker. We are friends, so I told him to learn whichever aspects of film he can go and learn... The other day I met (cinematographer) Ravi Varman, I told him go and learn camera with him. He has been doing that,” he said.

“As actors and filmmakers, my kids, in case they wish to come in, they have to bring something new. They can’t live off the stuff their father has managed to do. It’s important they bring in something new and if I impose myself, they won’t be able to,” he added.

