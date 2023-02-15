CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Parties With Orry; Disha Patani, Palak Tiwari, Nysa, Others Join

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Orhan parties with Aryan, Suhana and Disha Patani among others

Aryan Khan looked dapper in a red and black checkered shirt which he paired with a leather jacket and black pants, whereas Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a white dress.

Is it even a Bollywood party if Orry isn’t there? We might not know who he is but it is clear that Orhan Awatramani knows everyone and it is pretty evident from his social media posts. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan launched his luxury liquor brand and several Bollywood actors and starkids were clicked at the event. Orhan, too, was a part of the party which took place in Bastian and took to social media to share glimpses of the happening evening.

In one of the photos, he can be seen posing with Aryan and some of his friends. SRK’s son looked dapper in a red and black checkered shirt which he paired with a leather jacket and black pants. Orry also shared photos with Suhana Khan, who looked gorgeous in a white dress. Besdies them, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Palak Tiwari and Nysa Devgn were also a part of the event.

Take a look at the photos:

Aryan and Orhan with their friends
Disha Patani looks gorgeou as she poses with Orhan
Alaya F was last seen in the film Freddy
Palak Tiwari was clicked at the party
Suhana Khan wit Orry
Shanaya Kapoor was also attended the event
Orhan with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

On the work front, Aryan Khan is currently preparing to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies. Earlier, it was also reported that SRK roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed the ‘Fauda’ series to train his son.

He is also working on his luxury lifestyle collective named D’yavol. Khan’s brand will have multiple verticals including apparel and beverage. The first product that was recently launched at the event was D’yavol Vodka, in partnership with AB InBev India. Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It is scheduled to release this year on Netflix.

