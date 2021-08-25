Aryan Khan Takes Interest in Shah Rukh Khan's IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders, Says Juhi Chawla

When Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was spotted in the IPL auction room earlier this year in February, netizens reacted to it with surprise. However, it was far from a one off event as hinted by Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders with former co-star SRK. Juhi has revealed that Aryan takes interest in the IPL team owned by his father. Moreover, she also opened up about her own daughter Jahnavi, who otherwise stays away from limelight, knowing a lot about the sport of cricket and following the IPL regularly. Jahnavi was also in the IPL auction room with Aryan.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜 @iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

About Shah Rukh’s son Aryan and Jahnavi taking interest in cricket and IPL, Juhi told Indian Express, “I was so glad the children are taking a keen interest in the team. They are not being pushed to do this, they are doing it because they truly wish to. They both keenly follow the sport. Jahnavi wakes up at odd hours of the night, to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world.”

Juhi said that she couldn’t be happier that their kids have “taken over” what she and SRK began years ago. “When Jahnavi discusses cricket, her whole being lights up. I am always shocked at how aware of the technicalities of the sport she is. When I saw the picture of the two of them at the auction, I was so grateful to God that in their own unique way, and with their own free will, our children had taken over, what we had started,” she said.

Aryan has recently graduated from a USA based university.

