Aryan Khan to be Counseled by Hrithik Roshan's Life Coach After Arrest in Drugs Case?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is out on bail in the drugs-on-cruise matter. As a condition to his bail, Aryan has been marking his weekly presence at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. He had to surrender his passport as well, so the 24-year-old has to stay put in Mumbai until further orders of the court.

Meanwhile, news has surfaced that after the arrest scandal, which led to his incarceration for over three weeks, Aryan will be counseled by life coach Arfeen Khan. Interestingly, when actor Hrithik Roshan went through divorce with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Arfeen counseled him. This development has been confirmed by an ETimes report.

Earlier, at the time of Aryan’s arrest, Hrithik has shown support to the young man on social media.

A few days ago, the Bombay High Court, which granted bail to Aryan and others in drugs case, ruled that there was “no prima facie evidence" against SHah Rukh’s son and co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant for charges pertaining to “conspiracy" and “common intent" in the case lodged after the cruise ship raids.

Delivering the detailed 14-page order, Justice Nitin Sambre of Bombay High Court said that considering the material brought on record by the NCB, the court has not found that prima facie, there was no positive evidence against the accused trio. It may be recalled that Aryan, Munmun and Arbaaz were granted conditional bail by the High Court on October 28 vide a speaking order and the detailed order was made available only now.

He further said that no drugs were found on Aryan, while the quantity recovered from Munmun and Arbaaz were ‘small’ under the NDPS Act.

(With IANS inputs)

