Aryan Khan to Have 'Quiet' Birthday Celebration at Mannat, Suhana Khan and Friends FaceTime Him

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has turned 24 on Friday. He was recently in news after arrest in the drugs-on-cruise matter, in which he is one of the accused and currently out on bail. For his birthday, there will be no major pomp like previous years or partying with his friends.

As per India Today, Aryan’s birthday celebration will be a sober affair. An insider close to the family told the website that Aryan had a quiet birthday with his family. His younger sister, Suhana Khan, also joined him on FaceTime from the US to wish him on his special day. Suhana is currently in the New York where she is studying.

The insider privy to details told the website, “He (Aryan) has been given all the privacy and space he needs. He’s doing better than expected and is slowly and steadily getting back to his normal routine. His family has always made his birthday special. In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has sent him on international holidays, bought him his favourite gadgets and his university friends have thrown him surprise birthday parties. But all this won’t happen this year as the family will have a small celebration within the four walls of Mannat. His friends from the US and UK have reached out to him since his release from jail, and they FaceTime each other regularly. They are most likely to join the celebration over FaceTime.”

As per his bail condition, Aryan is expected to make an appearance at their office every Friday to mark his presence. The insider added that one of the reasons why Shah Rukh didn’t celebrate his birthday in Alibaug on November 2 this year was because he wanted to avoid putting Aryan through the ordeal of being chased by the photographers.

