Aryan Khan Turned Down Karan Johar, Said No to Zoya Akhtar’s Offer to Launch Him With The Archies?

It has been reported several times that Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan does not want to follow in his dad’s footsteps into acting but wants to pursue filmmaking. Now, it is being reported that the star kid has repeatedly turned down Karan Johar’s offer to launch him as a hero. “It started as a very serious offer. When Karan offered to launch Aryan, and Aryan said no, Karan thought, ‘Bachcha hai, ghar ki baat hai, aa jayega line pe (he’s a kid, it’s a family matter, he’ll come around).’ But then Aryan kept saying no again and again," Bollywood Hungama quoted its source as saying.

The report further states that after Aryan’s family realised he is seriously not interested in acting, they stopped suggesting it. “Now Karan Johar has stopped suggesting it (a star launch) even as a joke. Aryan wants to be a filmmaker. Despite his looks, he is not interested in acting. Not only Karan Johar, even Zoya Akhtar offered to launch him in her adaptation of The Archies comic books. But he said no. It is sister Suhana who is the next-generation actor in Shah Rukh’s family."

Suhana Khan will be launched by Zoya Akhtar in The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The Netflix project is an Indian adaptation of international comics.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is reportedly going to debut as a writer. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the star kid has already begun working on multiple ideas that are to develop in web shows or feature films. The reports suggested that the ideas are still in primitive stages at the moment. He is said to be collaborating with Bilal Siddiqi of The Bard of Blood fame as co-writer for the development of these projects.

