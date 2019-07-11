Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
»
2-min read

Aryan Khan Voices Simba in The Lion King, Everyone Wonders Is It Shah Rukh Again

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan will be voicing Simba's character in the dubbed version of 'The Lion King.' The father-son duo has earlier worked in 'The Incredibles' (2004).

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
Aryan Khan Voices Simba in The Lion King, Everyone Wonders Is It Shah Rukh Again
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, The Lion King, courtesy of Instagram
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared a video presenting his son Aryan Khan as Simba from the upcoming film The Lion King.

Shah Rukh tweeted the promotional video of the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film, where Aryan is heard introducing himself as Simba, son of Mufasa.

"Mera Simba," Shah Rukh, who will be voicing Mufasa, captioned the image.

The 53-year-old star's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted that he got excited hearing Aaryan's voice.

"Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the firstborn in our family! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited! And without a bias he sounds amazing," Karan tweeted.

After watching the teaser clip from The Lion King, fans on Twitter were left confused as to whether Simba is voiced by SRK or Aryan. See some reactions here:

The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

The Jungle Book fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive the new live-action version. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters alive on the big screen in a new way.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read: The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour

(With inputs from IANS)

