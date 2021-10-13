Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Set for Thursday Noon, Samantha Akkineni's Public Appearance Reassures Fans

Prabhas is in line to become the highest paid actor in India if reports are to be believed. He will be taking home a fat cheque for upcoming film Spirit.

Anushka Sharma shared a lovey-dovey picture with her daughter Vamika

On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami, Anushka Sharma shared a lovey-dovey picture with her daughter Vamika.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was on Wednesday hearing the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan. The court will continue hearing the plea on Thursday. The NCB is opposing the bail pleas of Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

Samantha gained a lot of popularity among the Hindi speaking audience following her performance in The Family Man 2. After News18 reported that she is house hunting in Mumbai, it is speculated that she will soon begin work on her upcoming Bollywood film. She was also spotted visiting a vet clinic as fans were reassured about her condition after split with Naga Chaitanya.

Urfi Javed opted for slightly different clothing style yet again as she stepped out in Mumbai.

