Aryan Khan's Cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba Share Pictures with Him After Court Grants Bail

After Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs case, his friends and family members expressed their relief on social media. While sister Suhana Khan posted throwback pictures from their childhood with father Shah Rukh Khan, cousins Arjun and Alia Chhiba shared old pictures with Aryan on social media, celebrating the occasion.

Arjun and Alia are the children of Aryan’s mother Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chhiba. Alia shared a childhood picture featuring her with Aryan, Suhana and Arjun in her Instagram stories.

Arjun also shared an Instagram story in which he could be seen standing beside his cousin while posing for the camera.

Thursday night, Suhana had shared a collage of black and white photos of from their childhood, with a simple message, “I love you." The photos showed young Aryan and Suhana captured in a playful mood with dad Shah Rukh.

Read: I Love You: Suhana Khan’s Message to Brother Aryan Khan Post Bail, Shares Childhood Pics with Shah Rukh Khan

Shanaya Kapoor, who is a good friend of Suhana Khan, Aryan’s sister, to rejoiced at the news. The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor shared a childhood photo with Aryan, with a heart emoji on it.

After 3 weeks at Arthur Road jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court. The bail argument hearing was going on for more than three days. Aryan was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities on October 2.

